Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,933 shares of company stock worth $19,533,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

