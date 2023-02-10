Jump Financial LLC Invests $282,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,261,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,460,000 after purchasing an additional 327,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

