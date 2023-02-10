Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,770 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $60,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,164. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.