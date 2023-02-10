KeyCorp Comments on Avantor, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Avantor Stock Down 1.2 %

AVTR stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 9,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,405,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

