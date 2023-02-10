KeyCorp Comments on Heartland Express, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Express’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Heartland Express Trading Down 1.3 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

