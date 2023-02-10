Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KYYWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($38.47) to GBX 3,300 ($39.67) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.