Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Price Performance

Kforce stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. Kforce has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

