Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) vs. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Financial Review

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Coupang shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kidpik and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coupang 1 2 10 0 2.69

Profitability

Kidpik presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 636.84%. Coupang has a consensus price target of $22.39, indicating a potential upside of 41.81%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Coupang.

This table compares Kidpik and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13% Coupang -2.95% -28.35% -7.07%

Risk & Volatility

Kidpik has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and Coupang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.33 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.90 Coupang $18.41 billion 1.52 -$1.54 billion ($0.34) -46.44

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coupang beats Kidpik on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

