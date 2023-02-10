Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $128.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

