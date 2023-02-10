Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.
Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.