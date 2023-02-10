Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

