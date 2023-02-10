Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Raised to $82.00 at Bank of America

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEX. Stephens lifted their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Kirby Stock Down 1.1 %

Kirby stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Kirby has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 391.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 35.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

