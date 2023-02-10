KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 76,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 328,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 309.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 688.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.