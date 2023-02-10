KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 76,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 328,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 309.42.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.