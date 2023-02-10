Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 6.1%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 125,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 621,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares during the period.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
