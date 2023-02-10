Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 6.1%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 125,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 621,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $649,622.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at $151,155,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $649,622.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,155,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

