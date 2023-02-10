Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.32

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 115811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Taika Capital LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

