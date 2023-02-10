Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.32

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 115811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Taika Capital LP lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.