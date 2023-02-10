Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LB. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a C$37.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$35.48 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$44.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.35.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.98%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

