LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNKB. Piper Sandler downgraded LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

LNKB opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

