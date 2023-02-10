Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

