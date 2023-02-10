Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,372,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,372,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,970 shares of company stock worth $590,042 over the last three months. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

See Also

