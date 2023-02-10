LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.70. 397,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 897,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in LivePerson by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

