Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 53.97 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £36.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 899.50. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.71.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,444.28). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($239,611.86). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($79,444.28).

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.