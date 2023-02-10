Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 53.97 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £36.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 899.50. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.71.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
