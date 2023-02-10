Loop Capital Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $158.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

NYSE FN opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.27. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

