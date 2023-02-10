Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$14.18 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,141 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

