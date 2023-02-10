LyondellBasell Industries Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LYB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:LYB opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,240 shares of company stock worth $1,010,327. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

