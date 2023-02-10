Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $260.96 and last traded at $261.43. Approximately 116,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 343,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.00.
MDGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.31.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
