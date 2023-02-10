MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAGGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

