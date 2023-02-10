MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

