MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.31.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$25.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.80.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

