MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$25.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.22% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.31.

MAG stock opened at C$17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.21.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). Research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$529,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,911,362.08. In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$529,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,911,362.08. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14. Insiders have sold a total of 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310 in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

