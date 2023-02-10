Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$27.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.05.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.60.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,444.80. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$326,340.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,858.45. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$72,867.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,444.80.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

