Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

