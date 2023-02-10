MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. 21,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 77,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
