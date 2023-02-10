MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. 21,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 77,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Down 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in MarketWise by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarketWise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.