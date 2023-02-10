Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 486.14 ($5.84) and last traded at GBX 498 ($5.99). 244,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 350,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 506 ($6.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($13.94) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £478.45 million and a P/E ratio of 48,400.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 641.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Charles Skinner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($120,206.76).

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

