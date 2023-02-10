Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $193.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $158.43 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.