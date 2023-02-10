Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Mattioli Woods Stock Performance
LON:MTW opened at GBX 625 ($7.51) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods has a 1-year low of GBX 530 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 833 ($10.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 632.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 631.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,812.50.
Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.50%.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
