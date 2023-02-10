MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading Down 7.3%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.10. 511,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 452,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $51,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,133 shares of company stock worth $321,733. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MaxCyte by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 784,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter worth $20,963,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MaxCyte by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 174,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

