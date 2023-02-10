Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

About Medical Properties Trust

MPW stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.