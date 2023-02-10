Michael Haworth Purchases 3,830,267 Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) Stock

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCLGet Rating) insider Michael Haworth purchased 3,830,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £38,302.67 ($46,042.40).

Ncondezi Energy Stock Performance

LON NCCL opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Ncondezi Energy Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

About Ncondezi Energy

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

