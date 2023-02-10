Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 61000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$41.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 EPS for the current year.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.