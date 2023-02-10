Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 61000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 14.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$41.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84.
Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 EPS for the current year.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
