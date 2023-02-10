Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $305.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $305.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $263.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average is $249.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

