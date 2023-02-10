Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $263.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

