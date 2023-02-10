Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

