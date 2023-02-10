Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MCW opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
