Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Trading Up 5.4%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 394.20 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.63). Approximately 449,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 355,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365.40 ($4.39).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £561.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

