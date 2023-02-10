Morgan Stanley Cuts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $12.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

