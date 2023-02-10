Morgan Stanley Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $35.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 172.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,962,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.