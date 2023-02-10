Morgan Stanley Trims Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Target Price to $7.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNIT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Uniti Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

