Morses Club (LON:MCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 6742781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Morses Club Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £362,966.40 and a P/E ratio of 27.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.13.

About Morses Club

(Get Rating)

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.