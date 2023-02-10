MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance
Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
