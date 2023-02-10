Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

