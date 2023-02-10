Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,640,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average of $237.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

