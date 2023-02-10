Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 107.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

